Doom's BFG and Marine armor added to Fallout 4's Creation Club store

For 400 Bethesdabux (each) you can bring Hell to the Commonwealth.

 

Two new items have appeared in Fallout 4's Creation Club store, both related to another Bethesda release: Doom. For 400 credits each, you can buy Doom's BFG and Marine armor and bring a little Hell to the Commonwealth.

Having already spent $15 in the Creation Club, I wasn't super-keen to drop more dough, but I figured the BFG deserved a try. And, since the lowest number of credits you can purchase is 750 (for $8), I couldn't buy both anyway since they come to a total of 800 credits. I would have had to spend another $15 for 1500 credits just to spend the 800 on the Doom gear. You can probably guess my feelings about that pricing structure. (If you can't guess, my feelings are: booooooo.) 

Update: As was pointed out, I totally forgot to add an image of the armor. Here's how it looks on the store page:

Anyway, yeah, the BFG is pretty cool looking and fun to shoot. Above, I tested it on my settlers, and their feelings on the matter were probably 'boooooo' as well except they died horribly from green before they could express that sentiment. Below, here's a look at how the BFG should be fired, in classic first-person centered view:

 

It's worth noting there's a free mod on Nexus Mods that also adds a BFG. I installed it and tried it though I couldn't get the weapon to appear (the mod hasn't been updated since 2015, which may be why). Maybe you'll have more luck. You can see a video of it below.

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
