Popular

Doom: The Mercenaries mod drags Resident Evil to hell

By

Capcom took the original PC port of Resident Evil 4 and turned it into the much improved Ultimate HD Edition . Now, a modder has taken the Mercenaries mode from the same game and turned it into a kind of Un-Ultimate SD Edition. Doom: The Mercenaries is a Doom (and ZDoom ) mod that marries Resi 4's arcade arena mode with the early-'90s demonic shooter.

While some will no doubt balk at the thought of QTE's in Id's seminal FPS, it's a pretty impressive, er, 'overhaul'. The game's been given a new third person view, new animations and a completely new interface, all to support the Mercenaries game type.

You can download the now fully released Doom: The Mercenaries from the ZDoom forum . To play it, you'll need both ZDoom (or GZDoom), and either doom.wad or doom2.wad. If, for some reason, you don't have either, Steam can help .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments