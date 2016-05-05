Doom system requirements and unlock times announced

The oddly familiar Doom launch trailer debuted earlier today, and I still think it looks very nice, and certainly far more interesting than all the multiplayer-focused pre-release PR we've been treated to up to this point. And now we've got some more practical information for you, in the form of system requirements and preload timing.

First things first:

The Pistol:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better

RAM: 8 GB

HDD: 55 GB free

The BFG 9016:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 970 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better

RAM: 8 GB

HDD: 55 GB free

The retail release of Doom will come with “a single disc,” and like Fallout 4 will require a fairly hefty 45GB download from Steam. Links to officially supported AMD and Nvidia video drivers will be provided next week. Which is also when preloading will begin, specifically at 12 am ET on May 11. The actual “launch unlock and server launch” will take place at the following geographically-dependent times:

Australia/New Zealand @ 12 am AEST

North America @ 12 am ET

Europe @ 12 am GMT +1

Japan/South Korea/Rest of Asia – 12 am Japan

Full details (although there's not much more to it, unless you're interested in the console releases) are up at Bethesda.net. Doom comes out on May 13.