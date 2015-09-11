Doom gameplay video highlights breakneck multiplayer carnage

Bethesda has put out a new-ish Doom gameplay video that showcases the speed of the multiplayer action. How fast is it? As id Software General Manager Garrett Young puts it, "It is fast, fast, fast."

I say the video is "new-ish" rather than new because it's a direct lift from Bethesda's E3 presentation in June, but this version (which was also recorded at E3) features commentary from Young, Executive Producer Marty Stratton, and Art Director Hugo Martin. And some of what they have to say is very interesting, especially Young's remarks about how player skills are "super-transferable" between single-player and multiplayer modes.

"In single-player, our AI and our design of the game, the core design, makes you move. You gotta move," he says. "And those transfer right over to multiplayer. It is fast, fast, fast."

Being able to play as a demon sounds pretty cool too. Doom is set to come out in the spring of 2016.