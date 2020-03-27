Find every secret in Doom Eternal's Super Gore Nest mission

Secrets are scattered across Doom Eternal, but the Super Gore Nest level is absolutely dense with them. A huge, fleshy hive sits on the surface of the Earth like an evil blister, and more demons are pouring out of it every the second. As the formidable Doom Slayer it's your job to contain the situation, meaning that it's time to do some serious ripping and tearing.

It's not the most convenient time for a bunch of backtracking and clue-hunting, so let's help you spot every Super Gore Nest secret.

Super Gore Nest has 23 collectibles, and is bursting with Sentinel batteries and Codex entries. It also has five Praetor Suit points, which will come in handy if you're trying to complete your wheel to acquire the Quakecon Mode cheat code. There's lots to collect so let's get started. Here are all the Super Gore Nest secrets in Doom Eternal and where to find them.

All Super Gore Nest secrets

Super Gore Nest Cheat code

There is one Doom Eternal cheat code on the Super Gore Nest level and it's hidden away in a spot that you may not even notice:

Image 1 of 3 Super Gore Nest (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Break the bone wall ahead (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Infinite Ammo cheat code location (Image credit: id Software)

Infinite Ammo: Stand opposite the altar where you place the keys, with the blue jump pad on your right. Ahead, on the floor below, is a circular window blocked by a bone wall. Jump and dash to reach it and melee the wall to enter and retrieve the cheat code.

Super Gore Nest Slayer Gate and Slayer Key

As always, the Slayer Key and corresponding Gate are close to each other in this mission. Upon completing the intense encounter you are awarded a Doom Eternal Empyrean Key.

Image 1 of 2 Super Gore Nest Slayer Gate platform (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 2 Slayer Gate location (Image credit: id Software)

Slayer Gate: Stand on the large platform where you place the keys, and turn away from it. Below, on the left is a grey platform constructed of broken pipes (two floors below the "Vorus Technologies" sign). The Gate is at the end of the platform.

Image 1 of 3 Use the jump pad to reach the wall (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Drop down here (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Slayer Key location (Image credit: id Software)

Slayer Key: After placing the Blue Gore Key at the altar, head to the area in which you started. There's a large, fleshy structure in the middle with blue markings on its entrances. Walk to this structure and use the jump pad to reach a pink climbable wall opposite. Climb to the top and walk through another entrance with blue markings on it. Drop through the floor, eliminate the Spectre and then drop down one more floor to acquire the Slayer Key.

Super Gore Nest Runes

There are two Doom Eternal Runes to find as you progress through this level:

Image 1 of 2 Breakable wall (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 2 Rune location (Image credit: id Software)

Rune one: After jumping and dashing past the fiery suspended chains, look right and grab onto the wall. Climb to the top and melee the breakable green wall. Head up the stairs to find the Rune on the left.

Image 1 of 3 Find the doorway with the yellow markings (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Use this jump pad (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Rune location (Image credit: id Software)

Rune two: Ensure that you have located and placed the Yellow Gore Key at the large altar. From the room with the monkey bars and the chomping mouth in the middle, head through the doorway marked with the yellow markings. Make a hard right and use the jump pad to find what you're looking for.

Super Gore Nest Sentinel batteries

Sentinel batteries can be used at the Fortress of Doom base to power parts of the ship and unlock various items. There are three Sentinel batteries hidden away on the Super Gore Nest level:

Image 1 of 3 Spinning pillar (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Follow the toxic slime (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Sentinel battery location (Image credit: id Software)

Sentinel battery one: In the area with the green toxic slime and the spinning monkey bar pillar, head through the archway and turn left twice. Hop up onto the platform ahead to grab the Sentinel battery.

Image 1 of 3 Cross the fiery chains (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Climb the wall to the top (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Sentinel battery location (Image credit: id Software)

Sentinel battery two: Following the section with the fiery chains and lava, climb the tall wall on the right to find the Sentinel battery next to the UAC spokesperson holographic figure.

Image 1 of 4 Access the jump pad (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 4 Use the jump pad to reach the wall (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 4 Drop down here (Image credit: id Software) Image 4 of 4 Sentinel battery location (Image credit: id Software)

Sentinel battery three: The final Sentinel battery can be found near the Slayer Key. You need to place the Blue Gore Key at the altar to access this area. Head to the large, fleshy structure in the middle with blue markings on its entrances. Use the jump pad inside to jump to the pink climbable wall and climb to the top. Continue through another entrance with blue markings on it and drop through the floor. Drop down one more floor to find the Sentinel battery.

Super Gore Nest Praetor Suit points

Praetor Suit points are always worth collecting as they upgrade your suit. There are five to find in this mission:

Image 1 of 4 Propel yourself to the next floor using the monkey bars (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 4 Walk past the pink light (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 4 Dash to collect the extra life (Image credit: id Software) Image 4 of 4 Praetor Suit point location (Image credit: id Software)

Praetor Suit point one: From the room with the moving mouth and monkey bars, take the monkey bar up to the next level. Walk over to the pink light and melee the breakable wall. Jump and dash forward to reach the extra life, then drop down to walk through the mouth-shaped doorway to the right of the big red sign.

Image 1 of 2 Step onto the green pad on the right side of the shield (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 2 Praetor Suit point location (Image credit: id Software)

Praetor Suit point two: In the room with the Buff Totem, stand on the green pad on the right (above) to find a Praetor Suit point. Watch out for the Tentacles directly in front of it though.

Image 1 of 3 Use the monkey bars to continue moving forward (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Melee the green block after collecting the Praetor Suit point (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Praetor Suit point location (Image credit: id Software)

Praetor Suit point three: After reactivating the power at the first terminal, make your way through the area and activate the green skull. Take the green pad to find yourself outside. Eliminate the enemies and continue following the main quest marker. After taking the monkey bars, the Praetor Suit point is to the left of the punchable green block.

Image 1 of 3 Acquire the Red Gore Key (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Turn left through this entrance (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Praetor Suit point location (Image credit: id Software)

Praetor Suit point four: In the toxic slime area after acquiring the Red Gore Key, head down and through the mouth-shaped doorway on the left to find the Praetor Suit in front of the metal bars.

Image 1 of 4 Drop down here and dash to the wall (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 4 Hop across to the next wall (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 4 Dash over to the wall on the right (Image credit: id Software) Image 4 of 4 Praetor Suit point location (Image credit: id Software)

Praetor Suit point five: On the second occasion that you enter the toxic slime area, drop down and dash to the first pink climbable wall. Jump to the next three pink climbable walls and then jump to the regular climbable wall to your right. Turn around to see the Praetor Suit point on a platform ahead.

Super Gore Nest Modbots

Improve your weapons by locating Super Gore Nest's two Modbots:

Image 1 of 3 Climb this wall (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Turn left to find the Modbot (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Modbot location (Image credit: id Software)

Modbot one: Shortly after collecting the Hellgrowth Part II codex, climb the two walls in the first building, eliminate the demons in the room and continue walking to find the first Modbot.

Image 1 of 3 Jump over this pool (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Turn right here (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Modbot location (Image credit: id Software)

Modbot two: After reactivating the power at the first terminal, avoid stepping on the blue lightning pool on the floor and walk forward. Walk through the mouth entrance and take a hard right, following the corridor around to a modbot.

Super Gore Nest Albums

Rock out back at the Fortress of Doom by finding these two albums:

Image 1 of 3 Walk through the toxic slime (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 The album is through the doorway ahead (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Wolf 3D - Wondering About My Loved Ones album location (Image credit: id Software)

WOLF 3D - Wondering About My Loved Ones: Just after finding the Blue Gore Key, follow the main quest marker through the toxic slime and back outside. Walk through the mouth entrance with the blue markings on it (straight ahead) to find the album.

Image 1 of 3 Jump and dash to reach the album (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Secret found (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Doom III Main Theme album location (Image credit: id Software)

Doom 3 Main Theme: Head across the area with the lava pools near the monkey bars. In the broken building ahead is a visible yellow question mark. Jump and dash to retrieve the album.

Super Gore Nest Codex Entries

Add three more Codex entries to your growing catalogue:

Image 1 of 2 Stand on top of this train (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 2 Hellgrowth I Codex entry location (Image credit: id Software)

Hellgrowth Part I: The first Codex entry can be found very early on in the mission. After spawning in the train station, walk through the broken trains and bear right outside. Jump and stand on top of the train at the end, then jump and dash to reach the Codex entry.

Image 1 of 2 Follow the main quest marker inside (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 2 Hellgrowth II Codex entry location (Image credit: id Software)

Hellgrowth Part II: The second Codex entry is not far from the first. After eliminating all enemies in the starting area, follow the main quest marker into the first building. Dash over the hole in the floor to pick up the item.

Image 1 of 2 Clear the room to find the Codex entry (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 2 Super Gore Nest Codex Entry location (Image credit: id Software)

Super Gore Nest: In the same room as the new weapon, walk to the far corner to find the Codex entry near a stack of boxes.

Super Gore Nest Sentinel Crystal

There's only one Sentinel Crystal in this mission and its located in plain sight:

Image 1 of 4 Take the doorway on the right (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 4 Drop down here (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 4 Clear the room to collect the Sentinel Crystal (Image credit: id Software) Image 4 of 4 Sentinel Crystal location (Image credit: id Software)

After placing the Yellow Gore Key you spawn in a new building. Head through the mouth-shaped doorway on the right and down the elevator shaft next to the UAC spokesperson hologram. Eliminate any threats, take the doorway on the left, and continue following the corridor to find the Sentinel Crystal.

Super Gore Nest Toys

Collect three cute demon toys to add to your collection:

Image 1 of 3 Use this jump pad (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Jump and dash to grab the toy (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Mecha Zombie toy location (Image credit: id Software)

Mecha Zombie: Ensure you have the Blue Gore Key and head to the area where you started. Enter the fleshy structure with the blue jump pad inside. Use the jump pad and turn to face the broken building with a visible yellow question mark.

Image 1 of 4 Use these monkey bars (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 4 Propel yourself to this ledge (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 4 Dash across to this ledge (Image credit: id Software) Image 4 of 4 Soldier (Shield) toy location (Image credit: id Software)

Soldier (Shield): Inside with the moving mouth and monkey bars, use the monkey bars to propel you up to the level above. Now turn around and dash to the platform opposite to find the Soldier toy.

Image 1 of 3 Toxic slime waterfall (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Follow the toxic slime (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Revenant toy location (Image credit: id Software)

Revenant: In the first toxic slime area with the spinning monkey bar pillar, head past the slime waterfall and down the corridor next to it to find the toy.

Super Gore Nest Secret Encounters

There are two Secret Encounters to test your Slayer skills:

Image 1 of 2 Head through the doorway (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 2 Secret Encounter location (Image credit: id Software)

Secret Encounter one: In the room with the Buff Totem, head through the open archway past the holographic figure and bear right to find the Gore Nest.

Image 1 of 3 Turn left here (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Use this green pad (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Secret Encounter location (Image credit: id Software)

Secret Encounter two: In the area with the toxic slime. After using the spinning monkey bar pillar to break the green wall, walk around and continue through the doorway on the left. Step on the green pad to transport to the platform where the second Gore Nest sits.

Super Gore Nest Armor

Image 1 of 3 Hop across the lava (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Breakable wall (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Armor location (Image credit: id Software)

This item isn't listed in the Exploration summary for the mission, but it still counts as a secret. To find it, head to the area filled with lava (just before the monkey bars) and melee the breakable wall on the right to find some armor.