Doom Eternal gameplay reveal coming next week

On one hand, it's a little silly to be critical of the lack of detail in id Software's Doom Eternal announcement back in June at E3. It's Doom, right? It not like it requires an in-depth explanation: As Hugo Martin said in 2016, "Everybody knows. We know, they know, everybody knows."

So we're pretty well set on the big-picture concept, but next week we'll get down into the specifics by way of a gameplay reveal livestream due to take place at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on Twitch.

The DOOM Slayer returns. Watch live as we unleash the world premiere of #DOOM Eternal gameplay on Friday, August 10 at 11am CT/12pm ET. Don’t miss the action-packed reveal of the sequel to DOOM, presented by id Software. pic.twitter.com/kBDpdHVbLbAugust 3, 2018

Here's a quick catch-up on what we already know, courtesy of the E3 announcement trailer: Doom Eternal is Doom, but more—more demons (and more arms), and a more powerful Doom Slayer—and appears to be set at least partly on Earth, which sounds like good fun and also very Doom 2-ish. Also from the Doom 2 scene are Pain Elementals, Arachnotrons, and Arch-Viles, all of whom are apparently making a comeback. That's probably less good in terms of getting through this thing without having your face eaten, but on the upside it means more to shoot at and that's what we're all here for. There's no word yet on possible new weapons or gadgets, but I expect we'll see some of those too.

The Doom Eternal gameplay reveal will take place during QuakeCon, which this year runs from August 9-12 in Dallas, Texas. We'll have a man on the scene to keep us up to speed on everything that's going on.