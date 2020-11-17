Don't expect Halo Infinite at The Game Awards this year

Following its delay until 2021, the hunger for Halo Infinite news is only increasing. Over on r/halo , users started speculating that The Game Awards on December 10 would be a perfect opportunity for 343 Industries to show off some progress—but it looks like they'll be disappointed. 343 community director Brian Jarrad was quick to manage expectations.

"Right now we're still going through the huge cascade of implications and ramifications to the release shift and the team is heads down working through nearly every facet of the game," he wrote. "Full disclosure we don't have anything planned for the VGAs, but are hoping to offer at least a high level update within the next few weeks so we can kind of restart this journey together after the holidays."

Jarrad went on to add that a trailer and an awards show presence take a lot of work, work that would make it very difficult for the team to finish Halo Infinite on time.

"I know it's hard to wait, but the team is going to make the most of this extra time and we want to make sure we can put our best foot forward and commit to greater transparency and dialog on the road ahead. We'll get there and get the train going again."

Previously, Xbox head Phil Spencer emphasised that both Microsoft and the developers at 343 took the feedback from the July showcase seriously and that recent developer turnover at the studio said nothing about the state of the game. The campaign reveal in July was met with plenty of criticism, and since the delay 343 hasn't shown off more. Even as fans are getting restless, it is worth noting that in game development, 5 to 6 months really isn't a whole lot of time, especially if you're attempting what sounds like pretty large-scale changes.