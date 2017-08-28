Divinity: Original Sin 2 trailer shows off gameplay and a possible new race

Larian's isometric fantasy RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 is set to come out on September 14, which is now less than three weeks away. With the big day looming, the studio has released a new trailer that shows off combat, conversations, and an impressive array of multiplayer features.

The trailer boasts "final art and character designs for the game," and also a skeleton, which wouldn't be all that remarkable in an RPG except that he appears in the character creation screen. Is that confirmation that the final playable race in Original Sin 2 will be the Undead? I'm going to go with "yes," especially since the trailer announcement specifically brought the point up, but the official word on the matter won't be dropped until Thursday.

The basic gameplay doesn't appear to be all that terribly changed from the original Original Sin—spells and elements combine to impressive, sometimes dangerous effect, so best pay attention to where you're standing when you're slinging around the magic. But it looks fantastic, and the four-way drop-in, drop-out multiplayer sounds very promising for those of you who get along well with others. And in case you're wondering, we described Divinity: Original Sin 2 as "an impressive sequel to an already impressive game" in our August 2016 preview of the game's first hour.

Larian also recently announced that, despite its previous insistence that it simply would not be possible to do, Divinity: Original Sin 2 will be fully voice acted after all.