Divinity: Original Sin 2 dev diary showcases new character creation

It’s been a few months since fantasy role-player Divinity: Original Sin 2 poked its head above the development parapet, but its latest developer diary explores the game’s character and stat systems.

Whereas some RPGs have scope to overwhelm with their customisation suites, Divinity: Original Sin 2’s system aims to please players who love tinkering with the minutiae of their heroes; while also allowing those who’d rather jump straight in to do just that.

Those of you who fall into the former camp will be pleased to know a slew of aesthetic options—such as gender, race, and general appearance—await prospective players here, while a variety of origin stories can also be selected (which, in turn, can influence NPCs later down the line.)

Perhaps the most interesting feature from a superficial point of view this time round, though, is the addition of musical instruments.

“One of the new features in Divinity: Original Sin 2 will be the addition of personalized music for your character,” explains a new Kickstarter backer update. “Choose an instrument at character creation, and at certain pivotal points in the game, your character’s theme (played on your instrument of choice) will start to dynamically blend into the music of the world.”

The stats system in Divinity: Original Sin 2 has also been completely overhauled, with Memory, Finesse and Intelligence among the stats players will have the chance to tinker with. Here’s a closer look at some of that in practice:

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is due December 2016, as per its Kickstarter campaign page. Until then, you may like to revisit Swen Vincke of Larion Studio’s PCG Weekender presentation from earlier this year.