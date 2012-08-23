Dishonored trailer plays the harp of distraction, opens the doors of sudden explosion

"Who's that playing blues on the harp over there?" thought the doomed Dunwall guard. Dishonored will let you use the environment to distract guards and set them up for a brutal stealth kill, and a bit of musical improv works just as well as puncturing a glass cabinet with a crossbow bolt. Stealth vision mode lets you see the ripples of sound your footsteps create and highlights enemy sight cones, so there's really no excuse for alerting your target if you've decided to stay hidden. That's just as long as you steer clear of the giant double doors of doom. See the consequences of opening that door in the latest Dishonored trailer, right here.