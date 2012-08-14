Dishonored system requirements revealed: render murderous masquerades on 4GB RAM

Dishonored is due to arrive on October 9 in the US, October 11 in Australia, and October 12 in Europe. That's when we'll get to jump into the town of Dunwall and begin an inventive murder spree in an an ominous old town designed by Half-Life 2 artist, Viktor Antonov. Years of pre-production research and design went into crafting that city, so it'd be nice to be able to see those dusty alleyways on maximum settings. Luckily, the Dishonored system requirements have been posted on the Dishonored Facebook page with a list of minimum and recommended specs. Here they are.

Minimum Spec:



OS: Windows Vista / Windows 7

Processor: 3.0 GHz dual core or better

Memory: 4 GB system RAM

Hard Disk Space: 9 GB

Video Card: DirectX 9 compatible with 512 MB video RAM or better (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / ATI Radeon HD 5850)

Sound: Windows compatible sound card

Recommended Spec:



OS: Windows Vista / Windows 7

Processor: 2.4 GHz quad core or better

Memory: 4 GB system RAM

Hard Disk Space: 9 GB

Video Card: DirectX 9 compatible with 768 MB video RAM or better (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / ATI Radeon HD 5850)

Sound: Windows compatible sound card

We're really quite excited about Dishonored. Let Tom F give you a few reasons why with his tale of murder at a masquerade during one of Dunwalls strange, strange social gatherings.