Dishonored 2 New Game Plus mode hits Steam, lets you combine Emily and Corvo's powers

If you've ever wanted to play mix-and-match with the supernatural powers of Corvo Attano and Emily Kaldwin, the first of two planned free updates to Dishonored 2 will make you very happy indeed. It includes a New Game Plus mode that will give you access to all of the abilities of both characters, as well as all Runes and Bonecharm traits you've collected from previous sessions, which can be reassigned to different powers.

"Dishonored players have asked for it, so now New Game Plus is here for Dishonored 2,” creative director Harvey Smith said. “If you've ever wanted to make higher-powered characters, now's your chance. If you've wanted to play Emily Kaldwin with Possession or Devouring Swarm, or Corvo Attano with Domino, now you can. We've been having fun with it here at Arkane Studios, and we hope you will too.”

The free update is the first of two that are planned for Dishonored, and will be released today in beta ahead of a full rollout scheduled for December 19. The second update is slated for January, and will add a new Mission Select option and additional custom difficulty settings. The full list of changes made by this update is below.

New Features:

New Game Plus mode!

New Quick-Access Wheel option for hiding/unhiding items

Improved Features: