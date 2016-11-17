Dishonored 2 beta patch "begins the process" of improving performance

A Dishonored 2 beta performance patch that, in conjunction with a newly-released Nvidia display driver, should improve the game's performance is now available on Steam.

"When Dishonored 2 was launched, the game experienced PC performance problems on machines with specific configurations. We’re working to address some of these with our updates over time, and some will be addressed by driver updates released by our partners," Bethesda wrote. "Today we’re beginning the process with new Nvidia PC drivers (375.95) and our first post-release title update (Update 1.1)."

The patch fixes the following:

Mouse improvements, including a fix for sensitivity being framerate dependent

Fixes an AMD cloth physics issue, which impacts framerates at various points in the game

Fixes an issue affecting CPU task priority - the game no longer switches CPU task priority

To access the update, you'll need to opt in to the beta on Steam: Right-click Dishonored 2 in your library, select Properties, then Betas, and then "BetaPatch" from the drop-down menu. Click okay, and the game will begin to update.

Owners of AMD cards are advised to stick to the current 16.10.2 driver; more information on CrossFire support is expected in the near future.

Dishonored 2's performance problems are why we have so far been unable to give a final verdict on the game, as noted yesterday in the update to our review-in-progress. However, our reviewer was given access to a beta version of the patch earlier this week, and I can confirm he did see improved results.

With this patch in place, we'll hopefully be able to deliver our full and final judgment before the end of the week. Bethesda also said that it is now working on the 1.2 patch, which "will address a broader range of issues including performance and is estimated to be available in the next week."