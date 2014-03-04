Battlefield 4 netcode fixes are still "top priorities," says DICE

Four months after launch, Battlefield 4 still suffers from a variety of technical issues. Today, DICE announced what it's doing to address these issues, as well as listing out specific problems the developer wants to target.

“Fixing the commonly nicknamed 'netcode issues' – problems ranging between faulty networking latency compensation and glitches in the gameplay simulation itself – is one of the top priorities for DICE,” it said. “We have found and fixed several issues with latency compensation, and thereby decreased the impressions of 'one hit kills' in the game. We have also fixed several issues that could lead to rubber banding, and we are working on fixing several more.”

DICE then goes on to list a number of issues it's still fixing and investigating. You can find the full list on the Battlelog website , but here are some highlights:



Dice says it's made several optimizations to decrease it for some players, that it's releasing more fixes soon, and that it continues to collect data.

: Dice says it's made several optimizations to decrease it for some players, that it's releasing more fixes soon, and that it continues to collect data.

Where the death camera triggers too soon, making you think that you died too early. A fix for this is included in the next update.

: Where the death camera triggers too soon, making you think that you died too early. A fix for this is included in the next update.

DICE is aware of the bug. In Feburary 13 it added code that enables it to specifically track when this happens. That data should help DICE improve firefights "in the future."

: DICE is aware of the bug. In Feburary 13 it added code that enables it to specifically track when this happens. That data should help DICE improve firefights “in the future.”

At certain occasions while walking or sprinting, a player could get catapulted at high speed which would cause death if any object was standing in the way. This was caused by a mathematical error in the character physics code, and we have a fix prepared for an upcoming patch.

: At this point we move on to the slapstick comedy portion of the announcement. “At certain occasions while walking or sprinting, a player could get catapulted at high speed which would cause death if any object was standing in the way. This was caused by a mathematical error in the character physics code, and we have a fix prepared for an upcoming patch.”

In addition, DICE is working on fixing issues with Levolution going out of sync, shots appearing to be fired in the wrong direction, and vehicles not taking damage.

