Diablo 3 release date set for May 15

Blizzard have finally announced a release date for Diablo 3! It'll be released digitally and in shops internationally on May 15 and is available to pre-order now on Battle.Net . It'll arrive a bit later on June 7 in Latin America and Russia.

Alongside the release date announcement, Blizzard have revealed the Collector's Edition . That comes with a skull of Diablo with a crystalline USB stick that looks as though it'll plug into the demon's forehead. There's a copy of Diablo 2 and its expansion, Lord of Destruction on the stick.

The collector's edition comes with a few cosmetic bonuses, too. You'll get a set of "glowing angel wings," a bonus banner and items that will let you dye your armour sets. It'll also unlock a "Fetish Shaman" pet in WoW and some portraits for StarCraft 2.

The set also comes with a behind-the-scenes blu-ray making of documentary, an art book and a soundtrack.

It's been a long twelve year wait since Diablo 2 came out, but the sequel is finally almost here. Blizzard have spent the last few months stripping out features that they feel need more long term care and attention, now it looks as though they've finally honed the campaign to their satisfaction. Who's looking forward to Diablo 3?