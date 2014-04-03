Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls sells 2.7 million copies in first week

Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls has already sold 2.7 million copies in its first week, a strong showing for Diablo 3 's first expansion. Though much-maligned as it struggled under spotty server connections and always-online DRM, Diablo 3 itself managed to sell around 6.3 million in its first week. In that context, Reaper of Souls has done quite well indeed.

"With Reaper of Souls, we wanted to emphasize all the things that Diablo gamers have always loved about the series, from the dark gothic setting to the piles and piles of epic loot," Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard, said in a press release . "We're excited to see that players are enjoying the changes we've made to the game, and we look forward to achieving our Paragon levels alongside everyone else in the weeks and months ahead."

The changes is a diplomatic way of mentioning that, among other things, the unpopular real-money auction house finally died last month, replaced with the “Loot 2.0” system. Along with big changes to level caps, a new playable class, and a ton of gameplay balances, the story content in Reaper of Souls is just the most visible addition to a game that is quite different from the version that that launched last spring.

Leif had a great time in the new expansion, and there's not a server error in sight. If you've been holding off on Diablo 3 until its most frustrating problems were resolved, this is your moment.