Devil May Cry 5's free Bloody Palace mode arriving April 1

Bloody Palace has been a staple of the Devil May Cry series since the second game: the mode gives players a single life to slaughter as many enemies as they can, gradually climbing through increasingly difficult floors against a timer. Devil May Cry 5's version is coming on April 1 for free, Capcom revealed this week—and it's not an April Fool's joke.

Jackpot! Bloody Palace is coming to #DMC5 as a Free Update on April 1st! Are you ready? 😈 pic.twitter.com/ko02NQzOvYMarch 14, 2019

You'll be able to play as Dante, Nero or V, and if you've finished the story then it'll be yet another reason to jump back in to one of the best brawlers on PC. In case you missed it, Tom's review is here.

Capcom has previously confirmed that the free update is the last piece of planned DLC for the game.