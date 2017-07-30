Devil May Cry dev's Hellblade goes gold and gets new trailer

Ninja Theory's followup to DmC: Devil May Cry is almost out on PC—we've still got about a week to wait—but the developer has announced that the game has gone gold. This means that it's ready for us to play, we just have to be a little patient. In the meantime, the developer has released a new trailer (above), which gives us a look at parts of protagonist Senua's journey.

Hellblade is a psychological thriller, in which Senua finds herself in a Hell of her mind's creation. The real demons with real weapons she fights are manifestations from her mind, representing the inner demons she'll fight throughout the game. You can expect moments of combat and puzzle-solving, in addition to a story that explores mental illness—Ninja Theory has even hired a psychiatrist to help consult on the game, and you can check out an OPM interview with him over on PC Gamer sister site GamesRadar.

Hellblade launches for PC on August 8 and it'll bring with it a Photo Mode, which has become more and more prevalent in games on the PS4. Photo modes allow you to pause the action in order to swing the camera around, add filters, and take that perfect shot. I'm never any good at it, but it's always cool to see what other players come up with.

Ninja Theory is a developer I've admired for quite some time now. Enslaved was an enjoyable reimagining of Journey to the West, but the game that really put Ninja Theory on the map for me was DmC: Devil May Cry—in my opinion, it's the best in the series. Needless to say, I have high hopes for Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, and if that new trailer is anything to go on, it's at least going to look pretty.