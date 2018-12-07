Devil May Cry 5 will have light multiplayer and a new Bloody Palace

Dante, Nero and their goth pal are up to their necks in demons in the new Devil May Cry 5 trailer. There are big swords, big guns and V, the goth one, even has a giant talking bird and a magical panther. Goths are the best, and let nobody tell you otherwise.

Along with several minutes of flashy fighting, including a bit where V creates a massive golem and rides it around like it’s not a big deal, Capcom revealed the return of the Bloody Palace mode and a new, curious multiplayer system.

The Bloody Palace is featured in most of the Devil May Cry games, giving players a single life to fight as many enemies and bosses as they can, ascending the titular Bloody Palace. DmC had 101 floors, but Devil May Cry 2 and 3 had a whopping 9,999 floors each, though many could be skipped.

Multiplayer is perhaps a bit strong for the Cameo system. Devil May Cry 5 is still a singleplayer game, but in some levels you’ll find other players duking it out in their own corner of the multiverse. These cameos can lend a hand in your own fights, and if you think they were helpful and, more importantly, stylish, you can give them a performance rating.

There’s a demo out, too! But only on Xbox One.

Devil May Cry 5 is out on March 8.