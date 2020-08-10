Developers respond to complaints about Horizon Zero Dawn's PC port

While the PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn ran fine for our senior hardware editor Jacob Ridley, our reviewer Dave Meikleham experienced stuttering and inconsistent framerates. As Jacob noted, "We're sure to hear of any technical issues on a wider scale once the proverbial floodgates are open."

Now they are, and we certainly have. Steam's user reviews for Horizon Zero Dawn are currently sitting at "mixed", with complaints of crashing the most common and others saying things like "Performance is terrible" and "Love the game but man is the pc port bad".

Developers Guerrilla have released a statement regarding these complaints, saying that "we are investigating your reports as our highest priority." They go on to say, "We appreciate those who have already taken the time to report their issues on Steam, Reddit, or via our website. If you are still encountering crashes or bugs, please continue to use those spaces, or refer to our FAQ if you are unsure of how to proceed. Your reports are, and have already been, incredibly helpful for our teams."

In his impressions Jacob brought up Red Dead Redemption 2's PC release, which now seems like an apt comparison. As he wrote, "One PC would work just fine, another with the same components would fall apart at the sight of the game. My only remedy at the time, after testing for a day, was to build an entirely new PC with a brand new SSD and start over. Here's hoping for nothing too drastic this time around."