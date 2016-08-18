Deus Ex: Mankind Divided’s launch trailer shows cyberpunk sparring, stealth

While it was slightly disappointing to learn Deus Ex: Mankind Divided won’t support DirectX 12 at launch (it’s due the week beginning September 5), everything I’ve seen from Eidos Montreal’s incoming cyberpunk action role-player up to this point has convinced me it knows what it’s doing in the visuals department.

The latest trailer—its launch trailer—is no different, mixing striking cinematics with equally impressive in-game footage. The world’s at war, martial law rules the streets, and protagonist Adam Jensen is still one super-cool individual.

To recap on what’s going on there—the year is 2029, two years after series forerunner Human Revolution’s devastating ‘Aug Incident’. Mankind, as the game’s title may suggest, stands divided and the oppression of the population’s mechanically augmented civilians has led to a surge in rioting and acts of terror.

Star of the show Adam Jensen—your man with the uber-cool robotic shades and ultra-sophisticated weaponry up there—decides to go after the Illuminati, who he reckons are responsible for all of this chaos, and so begins the latest slice of the now 16-years old cyberpunk series.

How all of that comes together is best described by Chris in his hands-on preview. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided lands next week on August 23 with preloading on Steam available now. Be sure to check your system requirements ahead of time.