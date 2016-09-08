Deus Ex: Mankind Divided PC patch adds DirectX 12 support

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided did not ship with DirectX 12 support as Eidos Montreal required more time to add some “extra work and optimizations.” That appears to be sorted now because, just over two weeks post-launch, PC patch 5 is live bringing with it the “first preview version of DirectX 12 for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.”

So how do you get it? If you already own Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the game’s DX12 preview version has been launched as a separate branch, so says this Steam community update. Find it by accessing the Steam properties within the main game and clicking on the ‘Betas’ tab.

Alongside a range of bug fixes, patch 5 advises players to ensure their drivers are up to date and that running into unforeseen issues can be remedied by simply reverting back to DX11, as “there are no visual or gameplay differences between the two DirectX versions.” If you do run into bother, it’s worth noting that this is still a preview version and that the game’s final DX12 release is set for the week beginning September 19. Multi-GPU support will be added then, however the latest patch does not cover that at present.

“We know that the preview version may have some minor hiccups, so your feedback will be critical to make sure that the final release is as good as it can possibly be,” reads the Steam community update. “If you run into any issues, or have any comments, please do not hesitate to contact us and let us know.”

Full patch notes can be found in this direction.