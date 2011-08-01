Deus Ex: Human Revolution trailer gets talky, unleashes pheromones

[bcvideo id="1086347965001"]

"Conversational combat" in Deus Ex: Human Revolution extends well beyond the "tell me everything or I'll punch you with my mighty robot arms" approach (though that is an option). Bionic upgrades can elevate turn Jensen into a cyber-renaissance era Machiavelli. The pheromone augmentation, for example, lets you eject a stream of chemicals that will make your target like you more. It's best not to consider the logistics of this too much.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution is out this month! We've already reviewed it. We gave it a score of 94 and an Editor's Choice award. We can't wait to play it all over again when it's released on August 23 in the US, and August 26 in Europe.