Deus Ex: Human Revolution trailer details Collector's Edition

A while back we we showed you what to expect from the Deus Ex: Human Revolution Collector's Edition boxed set, now there's a video to illustrate it. As well as the Adam Jensen figurine, making of documentary and art book, the box comes with a number of in-game bonus items that will also be available in many of the various retailer pre-order deals .

These controversially include a number of weapons, such as the super-long range sniper rifle, the grenade launcher and remote detonated mines. There's even an additional mission, which is set to feature the appearance of a mystery character from the original Deus Ex. Will you be buying