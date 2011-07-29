Deus Ex: Human Revolution review scores 94 and an Editor's Choice award in PC Gamer

We deliver our verdict on Deus Ex: Human Revolution in the latest issue of PC Gamer UK, which will hit news stands next Wednesday August 3. We awarded it a score of 94 and an Editor's Choice award.

In the huge, eight-page review Tom befriends turrets, throws vending machines off buildings, hacks into security terminals, resolves hostage situations and dismembers foes with augmented fist-chisels to conclude that Human Revolution "is absolutely the Deus Ex of our age, a genuinely worthy prequel, and a game that puts almost everything else in the genre to shame."

The latest issue will be available to buy online next Wednesday, and should be sliding through subscribers' letterboxes this very second . Subscribers get every issue before they hit the stores, and come in special subscriber covers. You can subscribe for a year right now at 45% off the cover price. If you live outside of the UK, you can pick up our Zinio digital edition . This month's subscriber cover comes in black and shining gold. See it below.

Want to know more about Deus Ex: Human Revolution? We played the first ten hours over and over again, and had dramatically different experiences. We recount them in our series of diaries, The Thinker , The Hacker and The Psychopath .