Destiny 2's The Dawning event adds $220 worth of items to Eververse

Destiny 2's annual festive event, The Dawning, has returned, and with it the important holiday tradition of spending money on ornaments for your funky sci-fi guns. This year, Eververse is fit to burst with ornaments, emotes and ships. Alongside the regular offerings is a long list of event items, and collectors will need to part with a hefty sum if they want them all.

Nearly 50 items have been squeezed into Eververse for the event, and some are bundles that contain yet more items. They're not all brand new, and a few of them are class-specific, but there's still a lot to buy. For the lot, you'd be looking at around 26,000 Silver. You can currently get 6,000 Silver for £39.99/$49.99, so for everything the bill would come to around £180/$220.

While you'll need to spend Silver for most of the event stock, you can still do some shopping just with Bright Dust. The Northlight Hunter Bundle, for instance, costs 1,500 Silver or 6,000 Bright Dust, while the Baking Cookies emote will set you back 1,000/3,250. Some are only available for Bright Dust, like the Dawning Bauble Shell and Subitko Mk. 9, a Ghost shell and vehicle that cost 400 and 600 Bright Dust respectively.

The Winterview Shell might be my favourite thing in the shop at the moment, as it turns your Ghost into a cute snowglobe. The Polar Vortex Sparrow is pretty snazzy, too, letting you ride around on an a flying polar bear. I've kicked my Destiny 2 habit, though, so no frivolous spending for me this year.

If you chat to Eva Levante, you can also start baking tasty treats and eventually earn yourself a new Sparrow. To give you a leg up, here's how to make Fractal Rolls and get closer to completing the quest. This, thankfully, you can do for free.