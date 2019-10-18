Destiny 2: Where to find the Ehrath'Ur's Horned Wreath collectible

As you've been slaying endless hordes of nightmares on the moon, you may have noticed "Essence" quests pop up in your inventory. They're fairly simple side quests that let you build a unique weapon upon completion, but they all have the unique requirement of acquiring a specific item hidden somewhere in the world.

Today, we're looking for Ehrath'Ur's Horned Wreath as part of the Essence of Servitude quest. Read on for its location, or watch the video below by YouTuber Esoterickk for a visual guide to the item.

Where to find the Ehrath'Ur's Horned Wreath

Ehrath'Ur's Horned Wreath is only dropped by slaying a certain enemy on the Moon. You're looking for "Malura, The Fated" hiding at the bottom of the Catacombs, a dark series of tunnels briefly visited in the Shadowkeep campaign.

To get there, choose the Sorrow's Harbor landing zone and start riding woards the Hellmouth. To the right, there should be a path that leads downward. Follow it through its winding rooms and you'll eventually reach the Circle of Bones.

Head right and take the first right-side passage towards the Catacombs. Once there, a few weak Fallen enemies will be waiting alongside Malura. Once you take care of them, Ehrath'Ur's Horned Wreath should be yours!