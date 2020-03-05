Everything you need to know about Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy

Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy is on the way soon. As months drop off the calendar and we enter a new quarter, Destiny 2 players are looking forward to the first new season of 2020. And the word on everyone’s lips: Trials. But that's not all, there are loads of changes complementing the return of the popular Crucible event in Season of the Worthy.

But, before I dive right into the specific Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy changes, it’s worth touching base on some quality-of-life changes intended to improve the overall experience. So, without further ado, let's get into it.

The Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy release date is March 10, 2020. In other words, it's coming in time for the next Destiny 2 weekly reset after a period of downtime. Trials of Osiris, however, won't be available until the following weekend.

In terms of costs, you won't be spending a thing if you bought the Digital Deluxe version of the game. That said, if you only bought the standard one, you'll have to buy 100 Silver in-game from the Tower's Eververse store, which is $10 of real money.

Armor 2.0 is changing

Bungie has acknowledged that the impact of sourcing, levelling, and min-maxing gear can be quite a laborious task as player collections swell, especially when you consider that armor also needs to drop with a specific elemental affinity.

Now, following Destiny 2 armor 2.0 revisions, you'll be able to change the elemental affinity of their equipment—at a cost—and seasonal mod slots will cover the season in which the armour is found, its predecessor, and the following season. This means you can hold on to that primo gear a little longer and the heartache of finding some stellar equipment with the wrong element will be a thing of the past.

And subclasses will be, too

As always, Bungie is keeping a keen eye on how popular, or overpowered, some subclasses may be. So, naturally, there will be changes to how subclasses operate in the Season of the Worthy (and thereafter). The big two changes are to Warlock’s melee, which is getting more range to account for its cooldown, and Titan Barricades, which is getting 20 percent more health, but will take additional damage from energy weapons.

Then there will be minor tweaks to all subclasses to reduce their overall power level ahead of Trials. Finally, there will be additional buffs and tweaks to all dominant subclasses (Stormcaller top, Striker bottom, and Arcstrider bottom trees) and weaker (Voidwalker bottom, Nightstalker bottom, and Striker middle) to normalise their capabilities across the board.

(Image credit: Bungie)

What weapon nerfs and buffs can we expect?

It’s the day we all knew was coming: Izanagi’s Burden will now feel the smash of the Nerf Hammer, and previous Shadowkeep sniper rifle buffs are being reverted. Then grenade launchers, specifically those with an Aggressive Frame, will be adjusted to a Rapid-Fire Frame on top of a reduction in damage to major enemies.

Lord of Wolves will endure yet another nerf: this time it’s losing some accuracy when Release the Wolves is active. The Last Word is seeing reductions to its power level. Shotguns are also receiving tweaks that feel like nerfs and fusion rifles will suffer reductions to their overall range and damage.

All is not lost, however, because auto rifles have finally got a few impact buffs that will slightly boost their viability. Bungie stated that the intended buffs are made with the Crucible in mind, but we'll probably see differences in PvE, too.

Trials of Osiris is back

For some, Trials of Osiris was everything. Then it disappeared. Years passed and there wasn’t a peep about its return, leaving Bungie without a proper pinnacle PvP activity. In Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy, Trials makes its grand return.

Here, teams of three are pit against each other with finite resources, and only the best teams with the most co-ordinated strategies and an unblemished winning streak will ascend to The Lighthouse. They'll also receive bonus loot to sweeten their success.

When it comes to Season of the Worthy, simply competing in Trials every weekend will reward pinnacle gear, but those that reach the top will be able to show off additional loot and armour ornaments. Also, your Power Level will affect your overall ability, although additional levels from the seasonal artifact will not be included. The level for entry is 960 and there will be a trio of returning PvP maps from Destiny 1, too: Exodus Blue, The Cauldron, and The Anomaly.

New exotics, armor, and legendaries are coming

Not only will there be Trials-specific legendaries to unlock in terms of class-specific armor and weapons, but for those with the season pass, the Tommy’s Matchbook auto rifle exotic will be unlocked immediately. The Fourth Horseman shotgun will also be unlockable through an exotic quest. Additional legendary weapons and Seventh Seraph armor are coming via world drops.

A few eagle-eyed guardians think they peeped a third exotic hidden in the above Season of the Worthy trailer, too. It seemingly pops up after 59 seconds. If they're correct, the third exotic will be a heavy machine gun in the style of one used by a Colossus. Regardless, Bungie has neither confirmed nor denied its existence.

New titles, PvE activities, and more

We also know there will be Rasputin-based challenges, a new seal, fresh titles, and a new seasonal artifact called Warmind Khanjali with accompanying seasonal mods to unlock. New bounties, Seraph Towers, new Lost Sectors, and something called the 'Guardian Game' will all factor into saving the Last City and fighting the Psion Flayer that escaped the Sundial.

As with all seasons, Bungie is still keeping parts of the new season shrouded in mystery. The unknown is part of the fun, of course, but what we do know is that the latest Destiny 2 roadmap gives us a little taste of what to expect over the next three months.