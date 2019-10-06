Destiny 2 PC clan becomes first to finish Shadowkeep raid

Destiny 2 speedrun clan Ascend have become the first players to finish Garden of Salvation, the raid from the shooter's new Shadowkeep expansion.

The Ascend team, made up of Antivist, Cyber, ExBlack, Monks, Narhzul and Pash, completed the complex, multi-part raid in 6 hour and 13 minutes, which is roughly in line with the first-time records for other Destiny 2 raids. It was a nail-biting finish: they completed the Garden of Salvation just 2 minutes and 33 seconds ahead of the second-placed team, according to the game's official Twitter account.

You can watch a 50-minute, condensed version of the raid from Monks' perspective above, or you can watch the full version, complete with voice comms and keyboard clacks, on ExBlack's Twitch channel. Naturally, the shortened version won't show all the time spent figuring out how to beat each encounter, but no doubt guides will flood onto YouTube over the next week. You can also join 20,000 others watching streamers try to beat the raid on Twitch.

Ascend will receive custom championship belts from Bungie for their triumph. For everyone else, finishing the raid within the next few hours (before 10am PDT) will bag you an in-game emblem.

If you're new to Destiny 2 and hoping to take advantage of the shooter's free-to-play release on Steam, read our beginner's guide here.

