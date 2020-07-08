Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020: What we know so far

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 is upon us, giving us another chance to raise a sword to our accomplishments during the third year of Bungie's space shooter. It was confirmed in the Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals roadmap, and means we've got another set of Triumphs to grind towards.

While we won't know everything about this year's celebration until it goes live on the next Destiny 2 reset, we already have a good idea of what's to come thanks to the info gleaned on Light.gg. That said, we don't know much about what we can hope for in terms of cosmetic rewards, besides a new mystery seal.

Before we get into the Triumphs themselves, know that you need to own the season 11 pass to complete every one. Here's what you can expect from the Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 grind bonanza.

When did the Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 start?

The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 started on July 7, and you have until September 22 to tick off all your new achievements. That takes us all the way up to the Destiny 2: Beyond Light release date and it crosses over with the upcoming Solstice of Heroes event.

The Triumphs we know so far

Now that the event is live, here's the full list of triumphs that you can start working toward right now:

Season Pass Rank: Attain rank 100 in Season of Arrivals

Attain rank 100 in Season of Arrivals Season of Arrivals: Valor Legend: During Season of Arrivals, reach the Legend Valor rank and reset your Valor rank.

During Season of Arrivals, reach the Legend Valor rank and reset your Valor rank. Gambit Standout: During Season of Arrivals, deposit Motes and defeat combatants with precision final blows in Gambit.

During Season of Arrivals, deposit Motes and defeat combatants with precision final blows in Gambit. K1 Discovered: Complete and loot all of the Moon's Lost Sectors.

Complete and loot all of the Moon's Lost Sectors. Altars of Sorrow: Final Phase: Defeat a Tier V Nightmare Boss.

Defeat a Tier V Nightmare Boss. Garden of Salvation: Complete the Garden of Salvation raid.

Complete the Garden of Salvation raid. Destroyer of Heretics: Complete the Destiny 2 Pit of Heresy.

Complete the Destiny 2 Pit of Heresy. Prophecy Complete: Complete the Prophecy dungeon.

Complete the Prophecy dungeon. Interference: Clear the Air: Defeat Savathûn's mysterious Supplicant in mission, 'Interference'.

Defeat Savathûn's mysterious Supplicant in mission, 'Interference'. Hive-God Optometrist: Find and destroy all of Savathûn's Eyes.

Find and destroy all of Savathûn's Eyes. Above and Beyond : Earn Glow on any Solstice of Heroes Armor

: Earn Glow on any Solstice of Heroes Armor The Majesty of It: Obtain Magnificent Legendary Solstice Armor

Obtain Magnificent Legendary Solstice Armor Exotic Arsenal: Claim the 3 new Exotic weapons from Season of Arrivals

Claim the 3 new Exotic weapons from Season of Arrivals Trials Victories: Win matches in the Trials of Osiris

Win matches in the Trials of Osiris Ordeal or No Deal: Complete Ordeal strikes. Challenging strikes grant the most efficient progress.

Complete Ordeal strikes. Challenging strikes grant the most efficient progress. For the Vanguard: Complete strikes in any strike playlist

Complete strikes in any strike playlist Challenger: Complete weekly challenges throughout the system

Complete weekly challenges throughout the system Gun for Hire: Complete bounties throughout the system

Complete bounties throughout the system Triumph Apprentice: Attain a moderate triumph score to earn a Bungie.net code for the Sunset Emblem

Attain a moderate triumph score to earn a Bungie.net code for the Sunset Emblem Triumph Master: Attain a high triumph score to earn a Bungie.net code for the Eclipsed Sunset Emblem

Attain a high triumph score to earn a Bungie.net code for the Eclipsed Sunset Emblem Scourge of the Past Raid: Complete the "Scourge of the Past" raid

Complete the "Scourge of the Past" raid Crown of Sorrow Raid: Complete the "Crown of Sorrow" raid

Complete the "Crown of Sorrow" raid Spire of Stars Raid: Complete the "Spire of Stars" raid

Complete the "Spire of Stars" raid Eater of Worlds Raid: Complete the "Eater of Worlds" raid

Complete the "Eater of Worlds" raid Leviathan Raid: Complete the "Leviathan" raid

Complete the "Leviathan" raid Reward - Raid Ring and Emblem: Complete all 5 raids to earn a Bungie.net token that unlocks the Raid Ring for purchase at the Bungie store and a unique emblem.

Complete all 5 raids to earn a Bungie.net token that unlocks the Raid Ring for purchase at the Bungie store and a unique emblem. Reward - Emblem: Complete Triumphs to earn the 2020 emblem

Complete Triumphs to earn the 2020 emblem Reward - Sparrow: Complete Triumphs during Moments of Triumph to earn the 2020 sparrow

Complete Triumphs during Moments of Triumph to earn the 2020 sparrow Reward - Ghost: Complete Triumphs to earn the 2020 ghost

Complete Triumphs to earn the 2020 ghost Bungie Rewards Triumph Shirt Available: Complete Triumphs to earn a Bungie.net token that unlocks the 2020 shirt for purchase at the Bungie Store

Challenges like Hive-God Optometrist may require you to have the pass for Season of Arrivals. Savathûn's Eyes can't be destroyed at time of writing, and it's thought that you may need the upcoming exotic trace rifle, Destiny 2 Ruinous Effigy, to do it, for which you'll need the newest pass. For that and everything else Moments of Triumph 2020, though, we'll have to wait and see.