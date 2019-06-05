Popular

Destiny 2 is reportedly getting cross-saving

By

An announcement is happening tomorrow.

Update: Kotaku cites multiple sources who say that cross-play is real, and will be revealed tomorrow along with an announcement that Destiny 2 will be coming to Google's Stadia games streaming service.

Original story: Bungie will announce the next chapter of Destiny 2 tomorrow, which a datamine suggests will see us returning to the Moon, and it looks like the Shadowkeep expansion will also be accompanied by the addition of cross-saving. 

Posted on Reset Era and Twitter, it's the words "cross save" in front of a logo and not much more, but the addition would certainly make sense. Players have been asking for it for a while, and more and more games are breaking down the barriers between platforms, from Fortnite to Dauntless. 

I started playing Destiny 2 on PC, but most of the people I want to play with are on PS4. Instead of starting all over again, I just gave up. There are too many games I'm trying to juggle (and too much busywork in Destiny 2 as it is) to do that again. So I just stopped playing. Maybe I'll pick it up again if jumping ship to another platform is an option. 

If the leaks are accurate, we'll find out more about Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and cross-saving during tomorrow's announcement. 

Cheers, PCGamesN.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments