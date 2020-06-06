Desperados 3 has a neat new interactive trailer

Long thought lost to the sands of the American southwest, like some fabled city of gold, the Desperados series has emerged once more for Desperados 3. Honestly that metaphor isn't going to last more than once sentence so I'm gonna go ahead and abandon it here.

The game is set to launch on June 16th, and publishers THQ Nordic are pulling out some quirky ideas to promote the game. One is an interactive trailer that highlights the choices of tactics that underlie the real-time tactics and stealth combo genre.

Nearer and dearer to my heart is this second trailer, consisting of painted miniature dioramas and lovely western scenes by masterful craftsman Clemens Wirth.

Desperados 3 is a "story driven hardcore tactical stealth game" and prequel to PC gaming classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive. In it, you control a variety of wild west outlaws, each with unique abilities, in real-time confrontations. It's the kind of gameplay we last saw done really well with Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, so more in the genre is exciting for those of us who love clever planning in strategy and tactics games.

Desperados 3 launches on June 16th, and you can check out an extended gameplay trailer here. You can find it on Steam and through a variety of physical retailers on the Desperados 3 official website. While you do that I'm going to go gawk at cowboy minis again.