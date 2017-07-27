Derek Yu, creator of Spelunky, teases us with a screenshot of a new game, maybe

On July 26, Derek Yu, creator of Spelunky, posted a screenshot to Twitter (see above) using the hashtag #UFO50. No explanation, no details, just the screenshot of a Spelunky-ish-looking platformer or sidescroller with a dinosaur head, some happy tomatoes, a gem, and some sort of tiny spaceship (maybe) firing lasers (maybe). Mysterious!

Also mysterious: two other game-makers have posted screenshots using the same hashtag on July 24 and July 25 (see below). The two screens are from Jon Perry, who worked with Yu on tactical card game Time Barons, and Eirik Suhrke, who worked with Yu on Spelunky. They, too, have not elaborated further on their screenshots.

Soooo... what is UFO50? We don't know. None of these screenshots appear to be from the same game, so is UFO50 a compilation of games? 50 games? Is it a collaboration of some sort, wherein one game will have different minigames or modes by different designers? 50 of them? Will this wordless screenshot posting continue for 47 more days? Will I bother to email anyone to ask, or just continue to sit here lazily asking questions? 50 questions?

Okay, I just emailed Yu and I'll let you know if I hear anything back. In the meantime, keep watching the skies, or at least keep watching the #UFO50 hashtag.