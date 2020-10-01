Dell is bringing Intel Xe graphics to its brand new thin-and-light XPS 13 laptops

Dell has announced that the XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 have been through yet another hardware refresher. As part of Intel’s Evo portfolio, the new generation of XPS 13 laptops will come sporting Intel’s 11th Gen, Tiger Lake processors along with a host of other design updates.

We’re looking at LPDDR4x 4,267MHz memory (as opposed to the 3,733MHz of the previous version) and both models will be supporting Intel’s Xe integrated graphics, as well as Thunderbolt 4 ports. The 2-in-1 models will also boast 7% larger displays than previous generation models.

You can check out our Tiger Lake testing here for an idea of what Intel Xe and the 10nm SuperFin process can offer. The long and short: Intel Xe is an impressive improvement on Ice Lake's integrated graphics, and we already enjoyed those chips for a little light gaming.

A developer edition of the XPS 13 will be available, too (via The Verge). A Linux-based device that’ll be the first laptop to have Ubuntu 20.04 LTS pre-installed on it, so you can start developing right out of the box.

Not only this, Dell is doing its part for the earth too, with all new XPS 2020 models swaddled in sustainably sourced packaging—made partially from recycled, ocean plastics.

The new models are available to purchase now, with the XPS 13 starting at $999 and the 2-in-1 going for $1,249. There are two colour options to choose from, both of which make them sound like exotic car models: “platinum silver with black carbon fiber interior” and “frost with arctic white woven glass interior”.

Sounds positively swanky. I think I’d like to take one out for a spin.