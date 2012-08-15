Defense Grid 2 Kickstarter campaign meets minimum funding, over $700K still needed

The Defense Grid 2 crowdfunding campaign has concluded just above (well, $21,000 above) its minimum goal of $250,000. That minimum was the target for funding of Defense Grid: Containment, an eight level expansion for the original game which is due out this December. That's now underway, but to fund the full sequel, with a new engine and 20-mission story, developer Hidden Path had hoped to reach $1,000,000.

Defense Grid fans and backers shouldn't pack up their turrets, though: according to Hidden Path, backers will still receive Defense Grid 2 when it's done. From the Kickstarter page:

"We'll need to do extra work on our end to earn or raise the remaining funds in order to complete DG2, but when we do, you'll still be a part of the team. Crossing $250,000 gets you DG:Containment this December, and DG2 when it is complete."

Without the seven Kickstarter digits Hidden Path was looking for, it isn't clear exactly how Defense Grid 2 will be funded. The FAQ suggests that the developer may even take on other projects to raise the necessary funds, but that in the end, "you will still get a code for DG2 when it is released." So it's not cancelled, which is good news for us and all the people below. Especially Chris Taylor. He's hurting.