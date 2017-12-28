This gaming case has built in liquid cooling

If you're undecided about whether to air cool or liquid cool your CPU, DeepCool's new Baronkase Liquid will make the decision for you. The case comes with its own all-in-one liquid cooler, the company's Captain 120EX, with a specially designed flow indicator to make the flow rate of the coolant clearly visible.

Technically, you could remove the preinstalled cooler and still go with an air cooling solution, but that'd sort of be like buying a sedan and chopping off the top for a convertible, instead of just buying a convertible in the first place.

As its name implies, the included Captain 120EX uses a 120mm sized radiator. The flow meter sits off to the side and lights up as part of a multi-point RGB lighting system, which you can control from the top panel. A tempered glass side panel ensures you can see it all.

The cooler supports the latest sockets from both AMD and Intel, including AM4 and LGA 1151, along with a bunch of older sockets.

Another unique feature is the power supply placement. It installs optionally at the top of the case, with an extension cord connecting at the bottom so you don't have a thick power cord dangling from the top.

For storage, the Baronkase has two 3.5-inch/2.5-inch drive bays and three 2.5-inch drive bays. One of the 2.5-inch drive mounts is right above the flow meter, so if you have an SSD with neat graphics, you can show it off.

There are two case color options—black ($140) and white ($150), both of which will be available next month.