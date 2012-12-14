Dead Space 3 trailer distinguishes single-player fear from co-op destruction

The first Dead Space was lonely and unsettling. No one yelled about how much everything sucked or checked to see if I was alright, and I liked that, so Dead Space 3's co-op mode concerns me. Will this new focus kill the mood? The latest trailer acknowledges my concern and tries to make all my worries go away. Single-player is about confronting fears, it says, while co-op is where I'll "take down the terror."

Those sound like two very different experiences, so I'm curious to see just how different they are, and how well Dead Space 3 does both. Can it pull off a sense of isolation in one mode and a sense of camaraderie in the other? And is it going for either? We've previously heard conflicting messages about just what kind of mood Dead Space 3 is after.

I don't know, but there is at least one thing I can tell from the trailer: it features excellent sound effects for gurgley, squishy things. Shbbblargle.