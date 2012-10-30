Dead Island: Riptide release date set for April next year

Dead Island: Riptide will stumble groaning into the sunlight on April 23 next year in the US and Canada, and April 26 everywhere else. Hopefully a copy will wash up on Banoi island. The survivors could do with a little bit of genre awareness after the first adventure, which saw them traipsing right into the middle of a massive town swarming with undead sorts. But why bother with the outskirts when you've got an electric katana?

The sequel will move the action away from the island, onto a boat, which I'm sure will remain a completely safe place for the duration of the game. A new character, new vehicles, more weapon proficiencies and "hub defense game mechanics" will all feature. You can pre-order Riptide now from the Dead Island site . You'll find the CGI teaser trailer for Riptide below, but is it as good as the original Dead Island trailer that got everyone excited back in 2011?