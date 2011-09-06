Popular

Dead Island patch to fix nearly 40 launch issues

By

Dead Island - Sam B covering fire

Alongside the launch of Dead Island today, Destructoid bring news of a huge patch set to hit this Friday which fill fix 37 bugs, from animation glitches, to UI problems and a few issues with unresolved quests. Checkpoints have been tidied up, "enemy reaction to fire" has been tweaked, and thrown items can no longer be picked up by co-op partners to stop thieving survivors from jumping in and nicking your precious electric katana. You'll find the fixes listed below.

  • Fixed map synchronization when player joins during map load.

  • Fixed saving player re-spawn position when playing in co-op mode.

  • Fixed occasional inability to complete sidequests in Laboratory.

  • Improved enemy awareness (zombies).

  • Fixed occasional bug with NPC's hands bend (IK)

  • Fixed spawning enemies in some quests after joining co-op game.

  • Fixed showing locations on invisible NPCs.

  • Fixed potential path blocker when quest "Knockin' on heaven's door" was completed before talking to Dominik during the "On the air" quest.

  • Fixed displaying gather rings near some doors.

  • Fixed enemy reaction to fire.

  • Fixed enemies' health and stamina bars in co-op.

  • Fixed filtering of games in lobby.

  • Volume of pickup's engine has been increased.

  • Fixed a number of issues causing game instability.

  • Fixed the switching of maps upon player death.

  • Fixed enemies unable to reach the player on some arenas.

  • Thrown items cannot be picked up by co-op players for five minutes.

  • Items from freshly opened containers cannot be picked up by other players for five seconds to prevent theft.

  • Fixed animation glitch when trading with team members.

  • More than one player can use a ladder at the same time.

  • Fixed stomping execution animation when target's attacked by a second player.

  • Fixed the infinite respawning of shooting enemies.

  • Fixed not hiding menu if players die inside a vehicle.

  • Fixed item level calculation when playing New Game Plus.

  • Added information about players requesting pause in co-op.

  • Fixed A.I. animation glitch after fast-traveling or using a map portal.

  • Added distinction between quest checkpoints and other types of saves.

  • Fixed bug causing all inventory to disappear.

  • Fixed reloading and kicking. After the clip goes in, the reload is a success.

  • Purna can gain bonus rage from both "Grim Inspiration" and "Inspiring Kick".

  • Only "Walker" type enemies increase the extra XP of the "Combo" skill from Xian's Survival skill tree.

  • Health regeneration is disabled during grabs.

  • Focus on items in shops not changing after selling or buying.

  • More HP for NPCs in escort missions.

  • Butcher enemies won't spawn at all during escort missions

  • Fixed tracking after loading checkpoint.

  • Increased minimum vertical distance to count a waypoint as passed for NPCs (they no longer wander back-and-forth).

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments