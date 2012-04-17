Popular

de_train heat map for Counter-Strike: GO visualizes 6.5 million bullets

cs go heat map

Valve has the power to convert violence into heat. Mining the data of 6.5 million shots fired so far in the CS:GO version of de_train, Valve's output is a heat map that's filterable based on team and two weapon types.

"Heat maps can reveal player preferences, choke-points in maps, sight-lines for snipers, and much more," Valve says. My takeaways: assault rifles account for 47 percent of shots fired; CTs fire a little more than Terrorists; the top-right lane shows near-perfect symmetry for sniper rifle kills; the most trigger-pulling happens in the left-side access hallways, probably from frantically finding an enemy after turning a corner.

Have a look here.

Evan Lahti

Raised by a Team Fortress Classic clan, Evan can only communicate using multiplayer FPS jargon, sort of like that Star Trek: TNG "Darmok" episode. 2fort, when the walls fell...
