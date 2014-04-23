DayZ update adds new village and bow crafting recipe; removes mouse acceleration

DayZ has received a new stable update, and one that introduces some significant features to the game. More importantly, it removes some significant features. So, as we welcome a new village, a recipe for bow crafting and the ability to melee attack with a frying pan, we also bid good riddance to mouse acceleration (or, to go by its scientific name, "weird floaty mouse times").
"Two very important changes were improvements to multiplayer netcode and an entirely new mouse control system that removed the previous one based on mouse acceleration," writes Rocket in the latest DayZ update . The new 1:1 mouse movement should hopefully make DayZ a smoother, and more responsive first-person shooter.
That post also details the DayZ team's upcoming focus, much of which is in pursuit of greater optimisation in the future. 64-bit servers are being tested, solving memory-limit issues; the renderer is being disconnected from simulation, leading towards client-side FPS improvements; and loot respawn experiments are going ahead, in the hope of a globally managed loot solution.
As for other upcoming changes, Rocket is teasing a new city that the team are working on. "This city, called Novodmitrovsk, will have an industrial zone and is very close in size to Cherno or Electro but located in the north of our terrain."
You can see the full patch notes for 0.44.123800 below:
Known Issues:
- Binoculars not functioning properly in crouch and prone states.
- Thrown objects moving at a slow frame rate during peak server load
- Crossbow damage higher than desired
- Player breathing in first person louder than desired
- Ongoing melee balancing has zombies more resilient to body impacts. (Aim for the head)
- Accelerated Time falls out of sync after extended uptime (disabled for this update)
New:
- Actions: Melee attacks added to frying pan and cooking pot
- Actions: Recipe for bow crafting added
- Items: Dexterity of shotguns, pistols and rifles configured
- Items: Tracksuit Jackets and Russian Officer Hat configured and added to loot spawns
- Items: Binoculars configured and added to loot spawns (known issues above with this item)
- Items: Implemented Crossbow + bolts.
- Server: Basic item bullet physics enabled (known issues tied to server performance)
- Server: New guaranteed messaging system for network traffic
- Server: New player spawn locations near Klen, Chernaya Polana, Orlovets
- Server: Accelerated Time implemented for gameservers
- Systems: 1:1 Mouse control / movement
- World: New Ash Tree model
- World: New village "Karmanovka" has been added
Fixed:
- Actions: Crafting with medical items - splints, blood bags, blood testing
- Actions: Removed force feed and force drink from epinephrine and morphine
- Actions: You can no longer turn on flashlight or defibrillator laying on the ground without battery being attached to it
- Actions: You can no longer empty magazines or ammunition boxes laying on the ground (and loose ammo)
- Actions: Players loading into server no longer play reloading SFX
- Actions: Burlap sack removes from head properly
- Actions: Apply defibrillator action messages
- Actions: You can catch rain holding bottle in hand only
- Actions: moved quantity manipulation and item removal directly into action on self
- Actions: added config entries to actions for single use food and drinks
- Actions: Single use food and drink items now adding to player water and energy levels
- Actions: Injection vial cannot be consumed
- Actions: Medical items related actions on other player (proper quantity handling)
- Animations: Player now can wave (F1) when unarmed or holding one-handed item with raised hands.
- Animations: playing correct footstep sounds for 2handed melee raised run, aimed rifle run
- Animations: Removed the jerky motion when sometimes equipping a weapon/item, usually at the start of eating/drinking/bandaging
- Animations: sitting with 2 handed melee should now work properly
- Animations: Fixed an issue where you would first stand up when pressing crouch in unarmed sitting pose
- Animations: Fixed an issue where you couldn't sit from unarmed prone directly.
- Animations: fixed missing rotation animation for unarmed crouched player
- Animations: Iron sights now use all 3 parameters for min, max and init zoom. Values of these params tweaked.
- Animations: Player's "naked eye" max zoom level lowered. It allows for the same max zoom as iron sights.
- Gear: Improvised courier bag and taloon backpack shows their damage state in inspect window
- Gear: Green bandage stops bleeding
- Gear: Fruits no longer show 100% label
- Gear: FNX45 red dot sight optics renamed and now requires 9V battery in order to work
- Gear: Resolved chambering issue with 22 related to stack quantity
- Gear: Tablets amount in inventory slot changed from % to pills
- World: Rocks at Ship Wreck location reworked
- Zombies: Melee attack bleed chance nerfed
- Zombies: Damage is dealt to head while kneeling