Dawn of War 3 system requirements revealed

Sega and Relic Entertainment's Dawn of War 3 is fast approaching is recently revealed April 27 launch date. Its multiplayer component is where it gets serious, reckons Tom, and the incoming fantasy RTS has now announced the minimum and recommended system requirements you'll need to make its epic wars sparkle.

All told, relatively modest specs will see you right—however similar to, say, Ashes of the Singularity, Dawn of War 3 demands a heavier hit than most other real-time strategy games.

As per the developer's official site, here's what you'll need to conquer its battlefields:

Minimum war

64-bit Windows 7

3GHz i3 or equivalent

4GB RAM

1GB nVidia GeForce 460 or AMD 6950 or equivalent DirectX 11 video card

Recommended WAAAGH!

64-bit Windows 10

3GHz i5 or equivalent

8GB RAM

2GB nVidia GeForce 770 or AMD 7970 or equivalent DirectX 11 video card

Dawn of War 3 is due April 27. For further reading, see Tom's impressions of its multiplayer, and Frazer Brown's thoughts on its Eldar space elves portion.