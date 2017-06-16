Dauntless developer says he's 'super excited' about Monster Hunter: World

Dauntless has often been described, including by us, as being a lot like Monster Hunter. In fact, Tom called it "the PC Monster Hunter game we've all been waiting for" in his January hands-on. So when an actual Monster Hunter game was announced at E3, the potential for awkwardness was clear. But the developers of Dauntless are taking it in stride: Executive producer Jesse Houston told Polygon that he's "super excited" about Monster Hunter: World, and not at all worried about being crowded out.

“They’re still predominantly single-player. We’re kind of taking more of the Destiny style. We’re focused on the cooperative experience and always online," Houston said. Dauntless can be played solo but is much more difficult that way, as Houston added that the studio is "unabashedly" focused on building a co-op game.

It's also possible that Dauntless and Monster Hunter: World won't conflict as much as it might appear. “We asked everyone from the alpha to list some of their favorite games that they’re currently playing,” marketing manager Nick Clifford said. “Monster Hunter does come up a lot, but surprisingly it’s mostly games like Warframe and Path of Exile—other player-versus-environment co-op games.”

Phoenix Labs announced this week that the Dauntless "Founder's Alpha," open to registered alpha testers and purchasers of the top-tier founder's pack, will begin on August 18. We've also got a more in-depth look at Monster Hunter: World from E3 for your reading enjoyment right here.