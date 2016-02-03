Das Keyboard launches Division Zero line of gaming hardware

Das Keyboard is branching out from mechanical keyboards with a line of gaming gear, including a mouse, three mousepads and a new keyboard. The Division Zero kit branches out from its typical minimalist design with some flashy gaming branding.

The Texas-based company says that its new X40 keyboard is "the only gaming keyboard with interchangeable metal top panels," with an exclusive "space camo" printed color scheme with four options: red, olive, mustard, and silver, along with red backlighting. The X40 has five programmable macro keys, a USB 2.0 pass-through, and a 2m (6.5ft) long cable. But the bigger story is the new mechanical switch Das has cooked up, which it claims is 15 percent faster than Cherry MX, based on how far you press the switches before they actuate.

The all new gaming switches have gold contacts and a 1.7mm actuation with a lifespan of 60 million keystrokes. There are two options: Alpha-Zulu Tactile Switch gives you a small tactile bump halfway through a keypress, and the Alpha-Zulu Linear Switch has a much quieter and smoother feel when pressing a key. The X40 will set you back $149.

On the mouse side of things, Das Keyboard is releasing the Division Zero M50 Pro Gaming Mouse, which has an ambidextrous design, nine programmable macro buttons, and a 6400 DPI 4G adjustable laser sensor. The M50 has a 4D tilt scroll wheel, a diecast aluminum shoe, and some nice quiet, low-friction Teflon feet. It can be yours now for $79.

If you're interested in some mouse accessories, the Division Zero line has three mouse pads, the 47W-Flex, Control, both costing $19, and the Speed which costs $29. There's also a Division Zero Mouse Bungee for $20, that'll eliminate drag from your mouse cord.