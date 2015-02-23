Popular

Darkest Dungeon dev warns of Windows app store scam copies

By

Ss Ac1f594bf8128e376ca95ff266d400d404b639bf.1920x1080

It's a horrifying fact, but sometimes people use the Windows 8 app store. Doing so is like plunging your arm into a toilet full of month old sewage in the hope of pulling out a diamond. Sure, there's a chance you won't emerge with a handful of unprocessed waste, but why would you ever take the risk?

Unfortunately, and much like various mobile app stores, the site is a breeding ground for scam versions of games. For instance, Darkest Dungeon designer Tyler Sigman warned on Twitter about an illegally sold version of the game.

Sigman follows by saying that if a player's copy of the game didn't come from the Steam or Humble Store, "you got scammed". The Windows store listing, incidentally, is for a 2MB download. Probably not an actual game, then.

Darkest Dungeon is by no means the only game being illegally sold on the store. The same "developer" has listed a copy of Lego Batman 3 (also 2MB), and SCS's Tomáš Duda points out multiple fake versions of Euro Truck Simulator 2.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments