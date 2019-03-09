Dark Souls creator would 'love to' make a battle royale game

Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of Dark Souls and president of developer From Software, has said he would "love to take a crack at" making both a battle royale and a regularly-updated "live service" game, a la Destiny and Anthem.

"There’s always the possibility...these games are definitely fun," he told The Telegraph. "And we’re interested in the patterns they are taking. If we did it, it might be a bit different! But we’re definitely interested and there’s definitely that possibility in the future. We’d love to take a crack at them some day."

But don't worry: From Software is still keen on singleplayer games, such as its upcoming Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. "Singleplayer action games don’t feel too rare in the current climate. While Devil May Cry 5 has some online elements, it’s coming out two weeks before our game," he said.

"We do need this diversity in the industry. Regardless of what From Software is doing, we need people making battle royale games and live services and we need people making singleplayer-focused experiences. We feel that this diversity is what will keep everyone going."

It's not the first time Dark Souls and battle royale have been mentioned in the same sentence: last year, it was discovered that Dark Souls 3 cut content included a PvP battle mode, and Dark Souls made our 2017 list of games that need a battle royale mode.

