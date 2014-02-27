Cyberpunk Game Jam kicks off this weekend, promises neon dystopia for all

Dateline: The Internet, 201X.

The bit jockeys jacked in through the transdimensional cyberdeck. The megacorps had locked down Sector 4, and now their only escape was a quantum mindfeed across an unregulated sub-Arc. Their last hope was a warning sent out to the past. An awareness drive through the most powerful force known to humanity: the indie game jam.

That's one of the possible origin stories for the Cyberpunk Game Jam , a ten day competition that celebrates the many neon creations of a seedy futuristic techo-society. Alternatively, a bunch of indie devs remembered that they really love the '80s.

The competition starts this Saturday, March 1st and will run until March 10th. The theme allows for any genre or system, but must be based on the winning image from the website's gallery poll .

If you're interested in following the action, or even organising a team and participating yourself, check out the #CYBERPUNKJAM Twitter hashtag.