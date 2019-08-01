Cyberpunk 2077—Afterlife: The Card Game will make you a Night City Fixer

Just like The Witcher got Gwent, Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its own card game spin-off, though this time it's a physical one. Afterlife will promote players to Fixers, the people doling out the missions to gutsy cyberpunks. You can send someone else to get their hands dirty.

Afterlife is being developed in collaboration with board game publisher CMON and it sounds like we'll be doing the job of our NPC contacts in the main RPG. Fixers need to recruit cyberpunks for gigs, deck them out with gear and send them out to earn some cash and street cred.

You'll be able to build up a roster of mercenaries who, after gaining experience through missions, can pass on their wisdom to the next batch of recruits. Afterlife uses an "innovative drafting mechanic", apparently, along with a "special dashboard", and you'll be able to sacrifice cards to buy new ones.

The best cyberpunk-themed card game is, of course, Android: Netrunner, tragically discontinued by publisher Fantasy Flight Games. It pits players against each other as hackers and corporations, with the former attempting to break into the latter's servers. Afterlife probably won't fill the gap, but the Fixer angle does sound neat.

Cyberpunk 2077–Afterlife: The Card Game is due out in 2020.