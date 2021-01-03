Cyberpunk 2077 speedrunners have found a bunnyhop exploit

If you've got fond memories of abusing videogame jump physics to bunnyhop at absurd speeds through Quake or Thief or Half-Life (until it was patched and they took away our fun), you'll get a kick out of seeing it return in a slightly different form in Cyberpunk 2077.

YouTuber Max Dakka demonstrates the technique in the video above. To try it yourself, you'll need to install some cyberware. Grab the maneuvering system upgrade that lets you dodge in midair, and you'll probably want the reinforced tendons for that sweet double-jump as well. The secret to increasing your movement speed is to dodge just before you land after a jump. Each time you do you'll get a boost, and chaining boosts together will soon have you zipping along faster than vehicles.

You can see in Max Dakka's run around the beltway that cars sometimes pop out of existence as V approaches, since this is clearly a higher speed than the game's designers expected you to be traveling.

The same exploit has been documented on Reddit by Hank_Jenkins and Strikielol, who has also combined it with a katana and a bunch of clueless enemies to turn Cyberpunk 2077 into Ghostrunner.

Personally, I don't mind if CD Projekt Red don't fix this one. I'd happily watch speedrunners compete for the best times as they wavedash around Night City.