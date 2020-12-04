All the Cyberpunk 2077 skills we know so far

What Cyberpunk 2077 skills will you be able to exploit as V in Night City? Unlike many RPGs, Cyberpunk 2077 classes aren't fixed. Instead, you can mix and match perks via the game's skill tree as you progress through the campaign.

The skills you can unlock and upgrade in Cyberpunk 2077 are directly tied to V's Core Attributes, each of which affect a different aspect of gameplay. Attributes are separated into the following categories: Body, Reflexes, Cool, Intelligence, and Tech. Skills tied to Intelligence make V a better hacker, while Body perks let you wield guns and melee weapons more effectively.

So, what will the Cyberpunk 2077 skill tree look like? Here's everything we know about V's abilities so far.

Cyberpunk 2077 skills: What we know so far

The skills you choose to upgrade will have a major impact on your playstyle. Certain skills are a more natural fit for Cyberpunk's three main classes/archetypes than others. If you choose the Solo class, which primarily focuses on hard-hitting melee attacks, you'll want to prioritise upgrading Body Attribute skills. Want to play as a weapon-tinkering, robot-building Techie? Then your V should focus on Technical Attributes, which affect Engineering skills. If you've got your heart set on causing cyber mischief as the Netrunner archetype, skills tied to the Intelligence Attribute will transform you into a supreme hacker.

Because skills are directly tied to V's attributes, you can't level a skill beyond whatever your current Attribute level is. Both skills and attributes max out at 10, so there's a balancing act in ensuring you don't end up with a lopsided V who's a hacking whizz, but utterly useless with a shotgun. Below, you'll find a rundown of all the Cyberpunk 2077 skills unveiled so far.

Cyberpunk 2077 Body skills

The Body attribute helps you modify shotguns and opens up different melee abilities. These skills are designed for players who want to brute force their way through the campaign with V's fist and firearms. While we don't yet know all the skills related to this build, current examples of Body skills include being able to force open doors with Gorilla Fists —a powerful arm augmentation—picking up bodies before using them as human shields, and smashing turrets to bits with your bare hands.

If you're in the mood for a ‘brawn over brains' Solo class playthrough, Body skills are what you should pump your Perk Points into. Here are the Body skills we know about:

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Chokehold

This brutal skill lets you creep up on unaware enemies and grab them in an MMA-style chokehold. From this position, you can either incapacitate them or use their writhing body as a convenient shield to suck up any bullets other foes might be firing in V's direction.

Force Open

Provided you have Gorilla Arms equipped, this skill lets you rip open closed doors with nothing but the supreme power of your mighty digits.

Strip off

Not as saucy as it sounds. This skill lets V strip an enemy turret of its rifle gun attachment, whereby your hero can immediately start using the weapon against enemies.

Cyberpunk 2077 Intelligence skills

These skills mostly help V when it comes to hacking and other forms of cyber manipulation. The following should come in handy if you want to play Cyberpunk like a first-person Watch Dogs:

Quickhacks

If you want to increase the speed of your hacking exploits, this is the skill to throw those perk points into. The more you upgrade this skill, the more nuanced and useful it becomes. Lower level Quickhacks allow V to switch off security cameras, while other uses let you manipulate training robots to deal deadly attacks, or tinker with vending machines to cause a distraction. There's even an explosive Quickhack called “Pinpuller” that makes enemies detonate their grenades.

Nanowire

This skill has two functions. First, it can be used as a whip-like weapon if you want to give your foes a good lashing. It can also be used to hack into characters' personal network connections from short distances.

Network Control

This skill affects the hacking minigames you'll come across in Cyberpunk 2077 when infiltrating local network connections through access points. While the details of this skill haven't been fully revealed, it would make sense that a higher Network Control skill will increase the time limit of these minigames.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 Reflexes skills

Little has been revealed about this set of skills, but it's likely they're linked to the use of handguns, rifles, and blades. If that's the case, they're probably suited for those planning to play as a Solo V.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cool skills

Another set of skills where details are thin on the ground. There are Assassination and Nerve skills that give you boosts on the battlefield, which are linked to how V handles sniper rifles. Could Cool Attribute skills help with your breathing, making it easier to aim while firing long range weapons?

Cyberpunk 2077 Technical skills

These skills seem most suited to the Techie archetype. While full details haven't been released, these are tied to engineering abilities, with Technical skills allowing you to craft Cyberware and hack into robots and other AI-controlled parts of the world. One example is the Override skill, which lets you take over an enemy turret.